DEAR HELOISE: I agree with J.J. in Oklahoma City, that it's annoying for stores to push credit cards on customers. The problem is that companies require that employees push these cards, often punishing or firing workers, who don't meet numbers for applications. It's a nightmare for retail workers. Also, every time a person applies for a credit card, their credit score is reduced. J.J. was right to speak to the manager, but managers today have limited power.

J.J., and others who also have an issue with this, need to write to the corporate president or CEO and ask them to stop linking employee evaluations to these credit card applications, as it is making customers avoid their stores.

