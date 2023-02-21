DEAR HELOISE: I recently saw a hint that someone had sent in regarding the elderly taking their showers and being unprotected should they fall. The person said that what she does is take her phone in the bathroom with her. When I thought of this, my only concern was that if I have fallen, I will not be able to reach my phone on the sink counter. So, what I have started to do is put my phone on the floor next to the door! If I were to fall, I would most likely be able to scoot toward the phone.

-- M.B., via email

Hints from Heloise sig

