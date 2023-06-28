DEAR HELOISE: I was preparing a dish for dinner, and the recipe called for using a piece of cheesecloth to place spices in. Well, I didn’t have any cheesecloth, but I did have four tea strainer balls, one of which was large. I filled the large tea strainer ball and one small strainer ball, and they worked just as well as cheesecloth!
— Hannah M., Mellott, Indiana
Olive nut dip
DEAR HELOISE: I think you could say my family went nuts for your olive nut dip last Christmas. My husband has asked me to recreate this dish for a get-together we’re having on the Fourth of July. I know you get a lot of mail requesting recipes, but could you reprint this one for me? I’ve misplaced the recipe, and we all enjoyed the olive nut dip so much.
— Michelle R., Charleston, West Virginia
Michelle, the Heloise Olive Nut Dip is a long-time favorite for many people, and I receive a number of requests for it. So, here it is:
8 ounces cream cheese, softened
1/2 cup real mayonnaise
1/2 cup pecans, chopped
1 cup sliced salad olives (the jar usually says “salad olives” and is filled with olive bits and pimientos)
2 tablespoons juice from the olive jar
A dash of pepper (but no salt!)
Mix all ingredients well and refrigerate at least one hour before serving.
If you love chips and dip, you’ll love this recipe and the variations you can use to make this delicious dip. To get this recipe, along with many others, request my pamphlet “Heloise’s All Time Favorite Recipes.” To get a copy, go to www.Heloise.com, or you can send $5 along with a stamped, self-addressed long envelope to: Heloise/Favorites, P.O. Box 795001, San Antonio, TX 78279-5001.
— Heloise
No parsley in the house?
DEAR HELOISE: I had a recipe that called for parsley, and I was out! I looked in the refrigerator and found some fresh celery, so in place of parsley, I chopped up some celery leaves. No one could taste the difference!
— Jean D., Chandler, Arizona
