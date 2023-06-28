DEAR HELOISE: I was preparing a dish for dinner, and the recipe called for using a piece of cheesecloth to place spices in. Well, I didn’t have any cheesecloth, but I did have four tea strainer balls, one of which was large. I filled the large tea strainer ball and one small strainer ball, and they worked just as well as cheesecloth!

— Hannah M., Mellott, Indiana

