DEAR HELOISE: I've been reading your column for many years. I learned something the other day that I believe will be interesting to Heloise readers. Like many others, I have a home security system that, when armed, calls a central office if a door is opened or a window is broken. You are supposed to test the system on a regular basis by arming it, then opening a door or window, and allowing the screaming alarm to sound for 60 seconds. You should first call the central office to set up the test, and then call them back to see if they were notified.

I ran a test, but it was a failure, so now I need a repair. I don't even know how long I was without protection, since I couldn't remember the last time I had run the test.

