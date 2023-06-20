DEAR HELOISE: Periodically, my husband and I "play" guests in our own house by using the guest bedroom and bathroom. This has led us to upgrade the bed by adding a mattress pad and a heated mattress cover. We've also decluttered the tops of dressers, emptied out the drawers and closet, and added empty hangers.

In the bathroom, we fixed a slow tub drain and added hooks near the tub and on the back of the door. Additionally, we stock the vanity with essentials, such as toothbrushes, toothpaste, shampoo, etc. I read your column in the Colorado Springs Gazette.

