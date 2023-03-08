DEAR HELOISE: I have mice that have invaded my kitchen! I’ve caught them nibbling on the dog food, and they have hidden under the refrigerator to avoid the cold weather outside. How can I get rid of these little guys and keep them out?

— Hannah N., Albuquerque, N.M.

Hints from Heloise sig

Send hints to Heloise, P.O. Box 795001, San Antonio, TX 78279-5001 or email Heloise@Heloise.com.