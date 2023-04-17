DEAR READERS: Lately, another scam is making the rounds. You receive an email or a text message that your payment for service to an online movie/TV channel is on hold or was not received, and you will be unable to view your favorite movies and TV programs.

Never send them money or even call them. Instead, call the company they claim to represent (go online to get the phone number and never use the phone number they provide you). Ask a representative from the company if your account has some sort of problem. More than likely, there isn’t a problem with your payment, so ignore the email or text.

Hints from Heloise sig

Send hints to Heloise, P.O. Box 795001, San Antonio, TX 78279-5001 or email Heloise@Heloise.com.