DEAR HELOISE: I’m 80 years old, and I just got my first computer. I always thought I was too old to learn how they work, but I bought one and took classes. Now, I can communicate with anyone anywhere in the world.

My grandson comes over and shows me shortcuts and a few other simple steps. I’m living proof that you’re never too old to learn something new.

Hints from Heloise sig

Send hints to Heloise, P.O. Box 795001, San Antonio, TX 78279-5001 or email Heloise@Heloise.com.