DEAR HELOISE: We are 72 years old, and I thought we were a little intelligent. This was not so, as we accepted a trip to San Diego through the Marriott Vacation Club and believed the presenter. But we did not read the fine print well enough. We signed up, and now there is little to no value in this program. I am writing this in hopes that other people (of any age) do not get flimflammed as we did. Stay safe, Heloise, and win the lottery.

-- Gary Morris, San Antonio

