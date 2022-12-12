Today's Sound Off topic is digital tipping:

DEAR HELOISE: This past week, I went to my hair stylist, had my dog bathed at a groomer's, had coffee with a friend of mine and had lunch at a self-serve cafe. Each time, I was handed a handheld device showing various amounts to tip: 15%, 20%, 22% and 25%! I can't tell you how much I resent this sort of thing. A tip is appreciation for decent service, but it's voluntary -- not mandatory.

