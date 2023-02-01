DEAR HELOISE: I’ve always disliked soft cookies. To me, they always seem to have been taken out of the oven too early. I love a nice crisp cookie like my mother used to bake.

So, if the cookies I bought are soft, I place them in my toaster oven for three to five minutes at 350 degrees, and they come out crispy and warm.

Hints from Heloise sig

Send hints to Heloise, P.O. Box 795001, San Antonio, TX 78279-5001 or email Heloise@Heloise.com.