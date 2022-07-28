DEAR HELOISE: As a longtime dog owner and rescue person, I am adamant that my dogs be tagged and chipped. Even the most cautious person can have a pet get lost. I also have tags with my info for any dogs who may stay with me temporarily, such as a friend’s dog or foster dogs.

But the one tag each of my dogs wears says, “If injured,” and lists the name, address and phone of our vet, and also reads “or veterinary ER facility” so there is no delay if somehow one of ours gets out and is injured.

