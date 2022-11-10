DEAR HELOISE: The following hints are some responses and reactions to recently published ideas:

• Check your car’s engine light. A column ran recently about a lady having had problems with her 14-month-old car, and the check engine light was on. Assuming the car was 14 months old because she bought it new, I wonder why she did not take it to the dealer. One other hint is that some auto parts stores will check the check engine code for free. The loose gas cap problem is not uncommon.

Hints from Heloise sig

Send hints to Heloise, P.O. Box 795001, San Antonio, TX 78279-5001 or email Heloise@Heloise.com.