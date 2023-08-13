Mugsy

Pet pal

DEAR HELOISE: This is Mugsy enjoying his surroundings while on a boat in Long Beach, California. He is a rescue dog from the Laguna Beach Animal Shelter. We got very lucky to find each other.

— Regards, Paul & Sharon McCarthy

Readers, to see Mugsy and our other Pet Pals, go to Heloise.com and click on “Pet of the Week.”

Do you have a furry friend to share with our readers? Send a photo and a brief description to Heloise@Heloise.com. — Heloise

DEAR HELOISE: We are well into summer, and as a retired horticulturalist, I discovered an amazing trick with tomatoes!

Instead of pulling the suckers off and throwing them away, I wait until they are about a foot-long and then cut them off just after the first leaf. Then, I stick them in water, and in about 10 hot summer days, you will have another well-rooted tomato for your garden!

Send hints to Heloise, P.O. Box 795001, San Antonio, TX 78279-5001 or email Heloise@Heloise.com.