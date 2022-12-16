DEAR HELOISE: As a makeup artist, I can tell you that most makeup lasts about six hours. We touch our faces more than we realize, and when we do, we remove a little makeup from our faces each time.

Add to that, our facial movements also knock off makeup, or the colors start to fade after a number of hours.

Send hints to Heloise, P.O. Box 795001, San Antonio, TX 78279-5001 or email Heloise@Heloise.com.