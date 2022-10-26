DEAR HELOISE: Like most people on a diet, I have to be very careful about what I eat when dining at a restaurant, but I’ve found there are a number of things I can do to keep me from eating too many extra calories:
• In many places they bring chips or bread while you wait for your order. I ask them not to bring those things. Out of sight, out of mind.
• When ordering pasta, I get red sauce rather than white, which is loaded with cream and butter.
• Ask for items that are steamed, broiled or grilled without the butter or oil.
• Have sauces and dressings served on the side. Dip only the end of the fork prongs into the sauces.
• Put your fork down while you chew, and chew slowly. Skip dessert.
This year, I’ve lost 50 pounds using small but simple gestures so I’ll look slimmer for my Christmas wedding.
— Tiffany S., Seattle
Tiffany, congratulations on your 50 pound loss!
These are terrific hints. Here are a few more to help dieters:
Use salad plates instead of a dinner plate. It’ll look like there is more food on your plate than there really is, which will help you feel more full. Drink a glass of water before each meal. This will help make you feel full and keep you hydrated. Sit down at a table with a plate and eat your meal, instead of standing up or eating over the kitchen sink. Do not drink alcohol. You’ll be consuming empty calories.
Before you go on a diet, it’s always best to consult with a physician on what type of diet you need to slim down, and at what pace you should lose weight.
— Heloise
Heloise’s olive nut dip
DEAR HELOISE: The holiday season brings parties and family gatherings. I tried a dip at a party last weekend, and it was so good that I asked for the recipe. She said it came from one of your pamphlets. Could you share the recipe for your Olive Nut Dip and tell me how to obtain the pamphlet?
— Kay E., Albion, New York
Here is my Olive Nut Dip and instructions on how to get the pamphlet below:
8 ounces cream cheese, softened
1/2 cup real mayonnaise
1/2 cup pecans, chopped
1 cup sliced salad olives (it usually says “salad olives” on the jar)
2 tablespoons juice from the olive jar
Dash of pepper (but no salt!)
Mix all ingredients well and refrigerate for an hour or so before serving.
To get a copy of this recipe and several others that are not only tasty but easy to prepare, go to www.Heloise.com or send $5 along with a stamped (86 cents), self-addressed long envelope to: Heloise/Favorites, P.O. Box 795001, San Antonio, TX 78279-5501.You’ll be glad to have this pamphlet on hand when you want something a little different to serve to your family and friends.
— Heloise
