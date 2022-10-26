DEAR HELOISE: Like most people on a diet, I have to be very careful about what I eat when dining at a restaurant, but I’ve found there are a number of things I can do to keep me from eating too many extra calories:

• In many places they bring chips or bread while you wait for your order. I ask them not to bring those things. Out of sight, out of mind.

