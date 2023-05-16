DEAR HELOISE: Here is a quick and easy way to chop nuts for baking or other uses. Place nuts in a zip-top bag, press the air out and seal.

Put the bag on a table or counter and use the handle of a butter knife to tap the nuts in the bag. You can easily see which nuts still have to be chopped or need to be chopped more.

Send hints to Heloise, P.O. Box 795001, San Antonio, TX 78279-5001 or email Heloise@Heloise.com.