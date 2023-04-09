DEAR HELOISE: Here’s a picture of my beautiful rescue cat, Jackie. She has six toes on every foot! — Lindsey, via email Readers, to see Jackie and our other Pet Pals, go to Heloise.com and click on “Pet of the Week.” Do you have a furry friend to share with our readers? Send a photo and a brief description to Heloise@Heloise.com.(tncms-asset)c6a1f07c-00f3-11e9-8090-00163ec2aa77[0](/tncms-asset)
DEAR HELOISE: I was reading your column about getting rid of stains in pots, and I was thinking about the easy way I do it. Before you go to sleep, fill the pot with pure hot water to the top and leave it overnight. The next day, you will see that there are no stains. Good luck!
— Kamal Banki, via email
Contact list suggestion
DEAR HELOISE: I liked the suggestion in a recent column regarding listing names in one’s contact list. Another trick I use is to list my emergency numbers by putting an “a” before the contact name so that they appear at the top of my list, such as: “aEmergencyLinda.”
For the AOL folders I wish to access first, I precede the name with “aa” or “aaa.” That way, they appear first in the list of folders.
— Martha Stonge, via email
No baking soda clumps
DEAR READERS:If you live where there’s high humidity, it can make baking soda cake up after you open it, so here’s a solution. Repackage the baking soda in a clean, empty container, like one that once held Parmesan cheese. (This will have a shaker top, which makes it easier to use.)
DEAR READERS: If you live where there's high humidity, it can make baking soda cake up after you open it, so here's a solution. Repackage the baking soda in a clean, empty container, like one that once held Parmesan cheese. (This will have a shaker top, which makes it easier to use.)

— Heloise
— Heloise
Fix for a sweaty drink
DEAR HELOISE: I use sandstone coasters in the living room, and mine were getting overloaded with condensation from my glasses of ice water. Then, I remembered the bowl carrier (looks like a potholder sewn into a bowl) that I had recently been given, and I tried putting it on the coaster to catch the excess water. What a difference!
Between the coaster and the holder, I no longer worry about water stains on the corner table. The washable bowl carrier dries quickly between uses, and the ladybug print on it adds a happy little note to the decor.
— Linda Gomez Richter, San Antonio
