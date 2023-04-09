Jackie

DEAR HELOISE: Here’s a picture of my beautiful rescue cat, Jackie. She has six toes on every foot! — Lindsey, via email Readers, to see Jackie and our other Pet Pals, go to Heloise.com and click on “Pet of the Week.” Do you have a furry friend to share with our readers? Send a photo and a brief description to Heloise@Heloise.com.(tncms-asset)c6a1f07c-00f3-11e9-8090-00163ec2aa77[0](/tncms-asset)

DEAR HELOISE: I was reading your column about getting rid of stains in pots, and I was thinking about the easy way I do it. Before you go to sleep, fill the pot with pure hot water to the top and leave it overnight. The next day, you will see that there are no stains. Good luck!

— Kamal Banki, via email

