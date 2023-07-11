DEAR HELOISE: I’d like to add on to what Kathy A., in Fresno, California, recommended regarding turning on headlights during inclement weather. Not only do the headlights illuminate the road better, activating the headlights also turns on the rear lights, whereas they usually remain off when only the running lights are on. The rear lights make it easier to see traffic ahead during storms or foggy weather. Thanks for your column.

— Elliot Kollman, San Antonio

