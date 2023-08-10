DEAR HELOISE: Regarding the letter on wilted veggies, I choose to put them in the freezer. When I am making a stew, a soup or even a canned meal, I add some of these so that nothing gets wasted, especially tomatoes gone soft. When cooking rice or pasta, I make extra and freeze so that they can also be added to soups and stews.

— Mary Rogers, San Antonio

