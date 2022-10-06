DEAR HELOISE: My mom, who passed in February at age 97, was an avid reader of yours through the years. If we had a stain, watermark or any other common problem, she had the answer! I recently read two ideas from readers.

One was about a remote doorbell used for her elderly parent. I have an even better suggestion. My mom always had her walker with her. We had a very large house, and her quarters were separate from ours. I purchased a remote doorbell with two receivers. One was in the kitchen, and one was in our bedroom. I attached the doorbell button to her walker with Velcro, so if she ever needed me for any reason, the button was right within reach!

