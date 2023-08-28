DEAR HELOISE: About 10 days ago, I was out of town on a business trip and took a party of five people out to lunch. When the bill arrived, I looked it over and noticed that there was an additional amount of $5 for “employee health.” I had no idea what that meant, so I asked the waiter, who told me it was for employee health insurance.

I asked to see the manager and told him that employee health insurance was his problem, not mine, and I refused to pay the $5. I didn’t make a scene, and I spoke in a quiet tone so that I didn’t disturb anyone else in the restaurant. The manager was very polite, but explained that if I didn’t pay the bill as it was, he’d call the police.

