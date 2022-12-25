Lancelot

DEAR HELOISE: Here is a picture of my big and gorgeous Maine Coon male cat, Lancelot.

— Noreen Merz, via email Readers, to see Lancelot and our other Pet Pals, go to Heloise.com and click on “Pet of the Week.” — Heloise

DEAR HELOISE: When my mother died, I took on the task of scanning her pictures into my computer. There were photos that went back over 80 years!

As I scanned each one, I named it with the date and a short description. For instance, the descriptions would read “1945-12-25 Christmas” or “1998-03-12 Kyle’s birthday.” I made a folder for each decade and stored the photos in their appropriate folders.

