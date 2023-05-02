DEAR HELOISE: I read the letter from Leigh S. of Boise, Idaho, in which she relates her problem of getting sticky fingers when kneading dough. I have a better solution than using plastic bags.

Use plastic gloves! They cover your hands and wrists. You can use either the surgical type (like medical staff use) or nonsurgical ones.

