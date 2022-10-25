DEAR HELOISE: I am a big fan of the column that was written by your mother. I wanted to share a handyman hint for the readers regarding when a light bulb gets separated from its metal threaded portion. I am sure this occurs in many households, as it has for me.

To fix the issue, I use a pair of rubber-handled needle-nose pliers, which should be a household item, along with a pair of good quality slip-joint pliers. First and foremost, make sure the power is off of the device, even if it takes a throw of the circuit breaker. Also, make sure to wear safety glasses in case there are bits of glass left.

