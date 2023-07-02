Dusty

DEAR HELOISE: Our Dusty was left as a tiny helpless kitten on my daughter’s porch, and of course, she took him in and gave him a good home. Just before she passed away, she gifted him to us, and now he is all we have of her. We adore him very much. — Pat & Bud R., via email Readers, to see Dusty and our other Pet Pals, go to Heloise.com and click on “Pet of the Week.” Do you have a furry friend to share with our readers? Send a photo and a brief description to Heloise@Heloise.com. — Heloise

DEAR HELOISE: If you use a laundromat, always use the bottom dryers. They are not used as often as the top dryers; therefore, there will be less lint in the filter, so your clothes will dry quicker.

When drying clothes at home, clean the filter halfway through the drying process so your clothes will dry faster. And always clean the filter after each load so it will be ready to go for the next load. A clean filter saves on electricity and speeds up the drying time.

