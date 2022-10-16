Boots

DEAR HELOISE: Here’s a birthday picture of our senior rescue, Boots. We adopted Boots in May 2017, after his elderly owner passed away. He was 16 and could not handle being in a shelter. It took a lot of patience and time for us to get to know each other. He was not happy about having another cat living in the same house. We had a feral cat named Smokey that we brought home in 2007. Smokey was a sweetheart, but we lost her some time ago to lymphoma. She was only 13. We were heartbroken! — Cynthia Zahorcak, via email

DEAR HELOISE: I am an old granddad (I prefer that to “grandpa”), and I spent many, many years reading your mom’s column. I was thrilled when you took over. You’re almost like family to me. I have lived alone for over 25 years. During that time, I’ve become a reasonably good cook.

About a year ago, I expanded my repertoire to include baking. Among the easier items I loved to bake were cookies, especially for my three grandchildren! A couple months ago, I thought, “Why use the prefigured cookie cutter shapes all the time?”

