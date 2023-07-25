DEAR HELOISE: If a toothpick is too short to test whether your bread or other baked goods are done, try a bamboo skewer. I also use bamboo skewers to see if a plant needs watering.
— Margaret S., La Mirada, California
No front-door business
DEAR HELOISE: Here’s my solution regarding door-to-door con artists. I simply never do business with someone at my front door. I will instead ask them to please send me something in the mail and then close the door.
— R.D. Kelly, via email
A clean soap dish
DEAR HELOISE: To keep your soap dish clean after washing your hands, lay the soap on the towel while you rinse your hands. Then put it in the soap dish. The soap dish stays cleaner for longer.
— Rae Philpott, Denton, Texas
Trash disposal at parties
DEAR HELOISE: When we have casual parties, like backyard barbecues, I write “Trash” and “Recycle” in marker on paper bags and place the bags all around the house. Most people then dispose of their trash themselves, and it makes cleanup a snap after the party.
— Chris Greene, Houston
Other uses for shakers
Recycle shakers and similar containers by using them to sprinkle:
• Glitter for craft projects
• Baking soda to sprinkle on carpeting before vacuuming
• Your own special seasoning mix
• Fertilizer for small indoor plants
Dog days of summer
DEAR READERS: We’re having record hot temperatures this summer all over the world. Be sure to take your pets inside during the heat of the day or at least give them a shady place to rest, as well as food and water in clean bowls. Keep refilling the water bowl with cold water periodically.
— Heloise
Laundry hint
DEAR HELOISE: In our household, we do not use a clothes hamper. Each day, we all just put our dirty clothes directly into the empty washing machine. Of course, everyone is responsible to empty their pockets before.
When the washing machine is full, I run a cold water wash. It makes life easy!
— Barbara, Hollywood Beach, California
Kidney disease in cats
DEAR HELOISE: I read about the kitty with kidney disease. We had a 2-year-old Siamese who got very sick. We took him to our vet, who said he had kidney disease and would die within three months. We were devastated, and found it hard to believe that a young cat could have kidney disease.
We found another vet he sent us to for more advanced testing and discovered that he was born with deformed kidneys. The vet then prescribed a medication — a human kidney disease treatment. Our cat lived five more perfectly happy, normal years.
— Susi Wilson, via email
Shoofly pie
DEAR HELOISE: At a recent function I attended, a woman told me there was no such thing as shoofly pie. When I said I had eaten shoofly pie, she insisted I had something else. There is a potluck meeting coming up in about four weeks where everyone brings something, and I intend to make a shoofly pie and take it with me.
The only problem is that I don’t have the recipe. Could you print that in your column for me? I used to have it in a pamphlet, but it’s been lost over time.
— Sharon F., Tupelo, Mississippi
Sharon, I’ve definitely eaten shoofly pie! Here is the recipe:
1 cup molasses
1 cup boiling water
1 teaspoon baking soda
4 cups of unsifted flour
1 cup brown sugar, firmly packed
3/4 cup of lard
3 unbaked pastry shells
Mix the molasses and boiling water. Cool slightly; then add the baking soda. While it is cooling, in a separate bowl, mix the flour, brown sugar and lard to make the crumbs. Pour the mixture into the unbaked pastry shells. Top with the crumb mixture and bake in an oven set to 350 degrees for about 25 minutes.
Besides having the recipe for shoofly pie, my pamphlet “Heloise’s Cake Recipes” contains other scrumptious recipes for desserts that will make everyone in your family ask for seconds.
To get a copy, go to www.Heloise.com or send $3, along with a stamped, self-addressed, long envelope to: Heloise/Cakes, P.O. Box 795001, San Antonio, TX 78279-5001. Nothing finishes a meal like a sweet treat that’s homemade.
— Heloise
