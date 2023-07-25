DEAR HELOISE: If a toothpick is too short to test whether your bread or other baked goods are done, try a bamboo skewer. I also use bamboo skewers to see if a plant needs watering.

— Margaret S., La Mirada, California

Hints from Heloise sig

