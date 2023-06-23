DEAR HELOISE: Lipstick has gotten very expensive. And, when I’m through using my lipstick, there’s still an inch or so left at the bottom! So, I use a lipstick brush, and I’m able to continue with what’s left for another month or two. Waste not, want not, as they say. By the way, I always read your column in our Long Beach Press-Telegram ever day. Thank you for all your hints.

— Sheila S., Long Beach, California

