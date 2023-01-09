DEAR HELOISE: Day after day, I see our elderly patients wait near a window, hoping someone in the family will visit them. During this recent holiday season, all too many people sat here alone, with maybe a Christmas card (sometimes not even that), but no visitors. Some folks came and took a parent home for the day, but almost no one took them home for a few days to spend time with their family.

Sadly, our nursing homes and assisted living facilities have become a place to warehouse the elderly and just forget about them. So many of them would love a phone call once a week or to be taken out for lunch and maybe some shopping.

Hints from Heloise sig

Send hints to Heloise, P.O. Box 795001, San Antonio, TX 78279-5001 or email Heloise@Heloise.com.