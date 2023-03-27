DEAR HELOISE: My husband and I spoke to our three children about drinking, and we thought we had a clear understanding with them. They all promised to refrain from drinking before the age of 21. For a time, I felt comfortable with them going to parties with their friends, until the police came to our door to let us know that our 16-year-old son was arrested for drunk driving. There were consequences, of course — both with the law and at home.

Your column reaches thousands of people. Please tell parents of teens to discuss the dangers of drinking and driving. Drinking and driving can ruin or possibly end their lives. In the case of my son, it was more of a “go along to get along” situation, but that did not justify drinking and driving. Sadly, my nephew wasn’t as lucky. He and his girlfriend, both of whom were 16, died in a drinking-related accident.

Hints from Heloise sig

Send hints to Heloise, P.O. Box 795001, San Antonio, TX 78279-5001 or email Heloise@Heloise.com.