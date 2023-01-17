DEAR HELOISE: For those of you, who get a Medicare Summary Notice, check it out carefully. I received one from a person I had never heard of, from a town in Texas I had never heard of. The notice included $711 for a glucose monitor during August and September 2022. I didn't even know what a glucose monitor was until Medicare told me it was for diabetes. I don't have diabetes.

Medicare reported it as fraud. They also said to call my supplemental insurance company because the paperwork said they were sending my claim to my Medigap insurer. That amount was almost $150. They also reported it as fraud. Medicare said it is happening more and more frequently.

