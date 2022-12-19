Hints from Heloise sig

Today’s Sound Off is about bank fraud committed by scammers. Beware!

DEAR READERS: There is a new scam going around called the “Pay Yourself” scam, and it’s tricking people into handing over thousands of dollars that they’ll never get back.

