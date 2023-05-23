DEAR HELOISE: Now that summer is looming in front of us, certainly many people, like me, are beginning to take their plastic yard furniture out of winter storage.

I am always shocked to see them covered with stains, dirt and white streaks that are nearly impossible to scrub off. So, three years ago, I decided to try a painting experiment. I took a green chair to a paint store and requested a pint of water-based green exterior house paint to match the color. They had no hesitation in filling my request.

Hints from Heloise sig

Send hints to Heloise, P.O. Box 795001, San Antonio, TX 78279-5001 or email Heloise@Heloise.com.