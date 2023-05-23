DEAR HELOISE: Now that summer is looming in front of us, certainly many people, like me, are beginning to take their plastic yard furniture out of winter storage.
I am always shocked to see them covered with stains, dirt and white streaks that are nearly impossible to scrub off. So, three years ago, I decided to try a painting experiment. I took a green chair to a paint store and requested a pint of water-based green exterior house paint to match the color. They had no hesitation in filling my request.
Then, I went home and cleaned the surface dust and grime off with a damp rag. With a protective tarp spread out, I proceeded to cover the whole chair with a brush and green paint. It looked spectacular! The next day, I began testing the results, and my hopes were fulfilled. The chair was just great, and I have been using it ever since.
The chair now has stood through four years of winter weather and summer heat, and it still looks good. This year, I am finally inspired to paint my other pieces of lawn furniture. But, this time, I will use a small roller brush first, then go back and cover the missed spots with a regular paintbrush. If you want to try this for yourself, remember to get water-based exterior house paint. I am hoping that this information will result in thousands of fewer plastic chairs in the landfills across the country.
— Priscilla Zanni, Vancouver, Washington
Vacation journaling
DEAR HELOISE: To anyone who wants to journal about all their vacations and travels, buy postcards and journal on the back of the postcard! Postcards are like a snapshot in time of your experience. What a tangible memory.
— Marilyn, Poland, Ohio
Bookmarks
DEAR HELOISE: A librarian recently wrote in about bookmarks. Many years ago, I read that you can cut the corner off of a used envelope to use as a bookmark. They work beautifully. Because of the shape, it does not fall out easily and keeps your place without harming the book.
— Jill, in Vancouver, Washington
.
Send hints to Heloise, P.O. Box 795001, San Antonio, TX 78279-5001 or email Heloise@Heloise.com.