DEAR HELOISE: Please keep reminding people not to use metal bowls for their animals’ water dishes, as they retain heat big-time in warm weather. Also, remind them to keep the water bowls in shady places so the sun won’t heat them up during the day.

In addition, they can get a pie plate, fill it with water, and then place a smaller bowl in it with food. This way, the ants won’t get to it. I love your column and have read it for many years. Keep up the good work, and thank you for your wonderful hints.

