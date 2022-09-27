DEAR HELOISE: I just returned from my grandson's lovely wedding. His clever bride arranged a unique "Bachelorette's Event." She had arranged, with her florist, to gather the bridesmaids together two days before the wedding to arrange all the wedding flowers. They did the table arrangements, corsages, boutonnieres and cones of flower petals for the send-off. The florist kept the arrangements in a cooler and delivered them to the venue the morning of the wedding. Needless to say, this saved the couple a significant amount of money and provided a unique activity for the bridesmaids.

-- Lynn F., Rutland, Vermont

