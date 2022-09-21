DEAR HELOISE: The following items should never be placed in a dishwasher, but rather, washed by hand:
• Your good knives
• Cast-iron cookware
• Wooden cutting boards, bowls or spoons
• Fine lead crystal glasses or bowls
• Copperware
• Any glasses, dishes or bowls trimmed in silver or gold
• Milk glass, hand-painted glass or any glass with a paper label
• Heirloom jewelry, glassware, silverware or dishes
— Victoria H., Williamsburg, Va.
I can’t cook
DEAR HELOISE: Well, I’m out of the house and on my own for the first time in over 15 years. There’s just one problem: I can’t cook.
Really, I’m hopeless in the kitchen. I thought increasing the cooking temperature would speed up the cooking time. Trust me when I say it doesn’t work that way.
When I was talking to my mother the other day, she said you had inexpensive pamphlets I could buy on cooking that might help me get organized and become a better cook.
Would you list the ones that might help me, along with the price of each one?
— Robert M., Albuquerque, N.M.
Robert, yes, I have several pamphlets that could be of help to you. Here they are:
• Heloise’s Main Dishes and More for $3: These are recipes that are time-honored and tested throughout three or four generations. They have been enjoyed by many of my readers.
• Heloise’s Spectacular Soups for $5: Everyone loves a hot bowl of soup on a chilly winter evening.
• Heloise’s All-Time Favorite Recipes for $5: These are recipes that have been enjoyed by my family and my staff for many years.
• Heloise’s Baking Soda Hints and Recipes for $5: There are not only recipes inside, but a listing of how to use baking soda in many other useful ways.
• Heloise’s Fantabulous Vinegar Hints and More for $5: This is the most requested pamphlet, because it not only has some wonderful recipes, but contains many ways to use vinegar to clean your home and improve your life.
• Heloise’s Seasonings, Sauces and Substitutes for $3: A “must-have” in any kitchen.
To get a copy of one or more of these pamphlets, just send the required fee along with the name(s) of the pamphlet(s) you would like to have, as well as a stamped, self-addressed long envelope to: Pamphlet Name, P.O. Box 795001, San Antonio, TX 78279-5001.
My pamphlets can serve as a road map in the kitchen to guide you to new ideas and recipes.
— Heloise
To scoop or not to scoop
DEAR HELOISE: I have a hint that is so easy. I am almost 80 years old, and I don’t know why I didn’t figure this out sooner!
When you have to dig out the seeds from a cantaloupe or squash, just use your ice cream scooper. It takes them out in a flash, and is much neater.
I love reading your column in the Times of Northwest Indiana.
— Martha L., Valparaiso, Ind.