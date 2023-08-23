Dear Heloise: I love cashews and could eat them every day, but my wife feels that they are too fattening. I think these nuts must have some nutritional value besides being so creamy-tasting.
My wife said they’re high in fat and bad for my health. So, what’s the “scoop” on cashews?
— Benjamin D., Hillsboro, Oregon
Benjamin, first, cashews are not a nut. They’re actually a seed because they grow attached to a fruit. They originally came from Brazil, but are now grown in several tropical places.
Cashews are high in iron and copper, and when you eat cashews, they can improve your overall blood count. In turn, a higher blood count helps to improve your energy level.
Yes, they are high in fat, but in the good fats (monounsaturated and polyunsaturated), which are beneficial to your health because they lower the amount of cholesterol in your blood. They also contain potassium, which can help lower blood pressure. As with so many foods we enjoy, cashews should still be eaten with some moderation.
— Heloise
Canned goods
DEAR HELOISE: Is it OK for me to store my canned goods in the garage? With the double- and triple-digit temperatures we’ve been having, I’m worried about storing food in my garage.
— Keely M., Portland, Maine
Keely, I know many people feel it’s safe to store food in the garage, but it’s actually not safe at all.
According to the Department of Agriculture, canned foods should be stored in a cool, dry place away from extreme temperatures. Keep all canned foods at a temperature that’s at, or below, 70 degrees Fahrenheit — but not so low that the foods freeze.
I know storage space is often difficult to come by, but maybe try storing things in a bin under a bed or in a closet under a set of stairs — not in a basement where it’s often damp or an attic where it can get too cold or hot. This also applies to storing things under a sink or in an outdoor shed.
— Heloise
Pie crust covers
DEAR HELOISE: When you buy a pie crust that’s ready-made, such as a graham cracker crust, it has a plastic cover that can be used as a lid over the pie when it’s made. Be sure to clean that plastic cover before you use it. Since it was once exposed to store dust and other people’s hands, you never know what is on there. Better to be safe than sorry!
— Lois J., Lima, Ohio
.
Send hints to Heloise, P.O. Box 795001, San Antonio, TX 78279-5001 or email Heloise@Heloise.com.