DEAR HELOISE: I just bought a pair of jeans that don’t fit. Why? Because designers don’t seem to realize women have curves!

They forget that many of us do not want a plunging neckline on a dress to wear to church, PTA meetings, visits with future in-laws, etc. If you’re over 40, it’s hard at times to find clothing that doesn’t make a woman look dowdy or frumpy or as though we raided a teenager’s closet.

Hints from Heloise sig

Send hints to Heloise, P.O. Box 795001, San Antonio, TX 78279-5001 or email Heloise@Heloise.com.