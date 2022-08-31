The patch on Bill Burke’s uniform says he’s a Manchester park ranger, the first hired under a new program launched this summer.
The people he interacts with day and night in public green spaces around the Queen City know him by another title.
“He’s the king of the parks,” said Bonnie Cote, one of dozens of folks Burke checks in with almost daily in parks around Manchester. “He talks to everyone out here.”
Burke, 61, is the supervisor of a team of three newly-hired park rangers, charged with promoting responsible enjoyment of -- and preventing illicit activity in -- the many parks, trails and cemeteries around Manchester. Rangers are tasked with many jobs, including picking up trash, enforcing curfews (no one is allowed in public parks between sunset and sunrise, and no cooking) and locking up public restrooms among other things.
“We pulled out a full-size couch, weighed about 300 pounds, and a 1970s-looking glass coffee table out of the woods along the South Manchester Rail Trail the other day,” said Burke. “We clean up people’s abandoned property.”
Rangers work seven days a week on two shifts -- 6 a.m. to 3 p.m., and 1 to 10 p.m.
Aside from a brief two-hour overlap, each is literally a lone ranger charged with overseeing the city’s 2,000 acres of public parkland.
A retired police chief in Chester, Burke understands enforcing ordinances like curfews are part of the job. But it’s the chance to check in and speak with folks experiencing hard times that makes the job worthwhile.
“My background definitely helps, but one of the best things is knowing how to talk to people,” said Burke, who grew up in Manchester on Alger Street, off Valley.
“I always tell my people that’s really the best weapon that you carry -- how you approach people, how you talk to people. It’s all about respect. Everybody deserves respect. We deal with people that might have one bad day, and we deal with people that are having a bad day every day.
“So many people are only two or three paychecks away from being homeless.”
Federal funding
City officials allocated some of the $43.2 million in relief funding from the American Rescue Plan -- $1.3 million in ARPA funds over 5 years, to be exact -- to hire the three rangers. Each makes in the range of $50,000 to $60,000 a year, with the remainder of the budget going towards benefits, two Ford F-250 pickups, uniforms, and miscellaneous equipment and materials.
Mark Gomez, the director of city parks, said the city has been considering a park ranger program for quite some time.
“When ARPA funds became available last year, the mayor’s office jumped on the opportunity to create these three positions,” said Gomez. “The presence the rangers provide in the parks is a huge boost to our operations. They are available to take care of so many different issues. Instead of our maintenance crews having to divert from their regular duties to resolve a problem, we have the option of calling in a ranger.”
“The rangers also provide a friendly face in the parks,” added Gomez. “They are someone to talk to, someone to answer questions, someone to resolve problems and keep things safe.”
Mayor Joyce Craig said the COVID-19 pandemic rejuvenated the community’s love for outdoor spaces.
“Our goal is to increase community active living and make our parks and trails safer, cleaner, and more accessible,” said Craig in a statement. “After just a few months on the ground, we're already seeing the positive results of their work.”
The other two rangers are James Della, a former city worker, and Amy Runyon, who has prior experience as a ranger in New Jersey.
“We are very pleased with the team we’ve put together,” said Gomez. “It’s a great mix and they are all learning from one another.”
'More bees with honey'
A Union Leader reporter accompanied Burke on his round around the city Tuesday evening. Pulling up to a small group of people in Kalivas Park, it was apparent he is already a familiar face.
“How are you doing? Everything OK? You good?” Burke asks everyone he passes in the park. Every response is cordial.
“I think he’s awesome, he’s such a good guy,” said Bonnie Cote, who said she used to be homeless but now lives in an apartment near Kalivas.
“He is one of the best rangers in the city,” said Jessica Webster, who recently became homeless. “I hear it from a lot of homeless in the community, for sure. I’ve seen him up at Pretty Park, he was up there one day helping some gentleman look for his keys in the trash. They just say he’s very respectful and treats everyone with dignity.”
“You get more bees with honey right?” said Burke.
Burke said the rangers can't make arrests, but are allowed to carry cans of pepper spray and have received training from Manchester police on de-escalation techniques and radio communications.
He said they get some some pushback from people who are reminded about a curfew or rules against drinking in the parks, but for the most part they can diffuse the situation before police are needed.
"One day at Veterans Park I said, ‘You can’t have that alcohol in the park,’ and they said ‘Screw you, you aren’t a cop,’” said Burke. He responded, “Well I’m not a cop, but I can have one here in 5 minutes. And my suggestion would be to take my advice, because it’s different from what will happen once the cop gets here.”
Burke says he doesn’t know what the future holds for the ranger program after the federal funds run out, but he loves the job.
“I love talking to people,” Burke said. “I don’t care if it’s a guy at the corner store or a homeless person. There are people out there just looking to have a conversation.
"I know I can’t save everybody, I’m not Mother Teresa by any means, but it does become a domino effect. People tell people, and they hear you’re a good guy. I guess we’re reaching some people.”