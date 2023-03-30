Taylor Jackson wasn’t alone getting fresh air with her newborn son, Enzo, around her Manchester condo complex last summer.
“There were quite a few newborns around the same time as him that … we saw walking in the neighborhood,” Jackson said Thursday.
Enzo’s birth last June helped Hillsborough County buck a national trend and record more births than deaths during the year ending in July 2022, according to fresh U.S. Census data.
Nationwide, three of four counties nationwide recorded more deaths than births during the same year.
Jackson, a social worker for labor and delivery at Catholic Medical Center who now lives in Pelham, said she also saw “quite a few births just at work,” so the Census figures were “not a shocking statement to hear.”
Hillsborough County -- home to more than 426,000 residents, including those in Manchester and Nashua -- recorded 4,344 births and 4,211 deaths between July 1, 2021, and a year later, according to U.S. Census figures.
That 133-person net gain contrasts with Belknap County, which saw 359 more deaths than births, the biggest gap among the state’s 10 counties.
Every county increased in overall population that year, led by Merrimack County with a 0.92% increase, which edged Carroll County by a fraction.
“New Hampshire was one of the few states (Maine was another) that had a population increase in all of its counties,” said Kenneth Johnson, senior demographer at the Carsey School of Public Policy at the University of New Hampshire.
Only half of the nation’s counties gained population.
Overall, New Hampshire’s population change increased by 7,726 residents for that year to 1,395,231 as of last July 1, according to previously released figures. More than 10,000 more people moved into the state than moved out.
“All of New Hampshire’s recent population gain was due to more people moving into the state than leaving it,” Johnson said. “This underscores the critical role that migration plays in the state’s future. Most of the net migration gain to New Hampshire (6,300) came from people moving to the state from other U.S. destinations, but the state also received a significant number of immigrants (3,900) from other counties.