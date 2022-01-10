HILLSBOROUGH — The year-long celebration for Hillsborough’s 250th anniversary kicked off Saturday afternoon with a bonfire at Hillsboro-Deering High School. There was sledding, ice skating and s’mores.
The event had initially been planned for New Year’s Day, but organizers postponed the bonfire by a week to avoid a rainstorm and crossed their fingers it would snow in the meantime. It did, so the event was able to include winter activities much to the delight of attendees.
“We are so glad. We actually have snow and the weather is so much better today,” said Jessica Granger, a member of Hillsborough’s 250th committee.
The event also included a display of vintage snowmobiles, hot cocoa and snacks, arts and crafts, and the sale of special 250th merchandise designed by Hillsborough artists.
Saturday’s bonfire was just the beginning of the town’s year-long celebration marking the 250th anniversary of the founding of the town.
“We have been planning this for a little over a year,” Granger said. “It’s turned into this really big thing. We have events that are going to be taking place all year long.”
And as the birthplace of President Franklin Pierce, he of course is taking center stage in a monthly event.
“We purchased a big cardboard cutout of Franklin Pierce. So instead of ‘Where’s Waldo’ it’s going to be ‘Finding Franklin.’ Every month he is going to be somewhere new in the town,” Granger said.
Events include:
• The Roaring 20s: The fun continues next month with a 1920s theme “Vintage Costume Ball” at Hillsboro-Deering Middle School on Feb. 12. The ball will include band music, a beard judging contest, a photo booth and children’s entertainment. Roaring 20s dance moves — the Charleston, the Shimmy and the Fox Trot — will also be taught. Admission is free, but there will be food and beverages for sale.
Stone Bridges Talk & Corned Beef Dinner: On March 8 a talk about ‘the history and construction of Hillsborough’s several magnificent stone arch bridges” is planned from 6:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. at the Fuller Public Library. Then on March 12, a Corned Beef Dinner to celebrate Hillsborough’s Scots/Irish heritage is planned to take place at Hillsborough-Deering Middle School. The dinner is $10 and includes live music, pub songs and dancing.
• Farm and Garden: April includes multiple events including an Easter Egg Hunt, an Easter/Spring hat decorating and display, a Farm Tool Display by the Hillsborough Historical Society, a reading of Peter Rabbit and seed starting at the library, and an open house at Farmsteads of New England.
Celebrating Generations: On May 14, the committee has events planned around the town’s ancestors including a reading of the war lists and patriotic music at the library with a tree planting and burying of a time capsule to follow. An artisan show in Hillsborough Center and a Founding Families Picnic at Grimes Field with food trucks available is also planned.
The Hospitality of Hillsborough: On June 25, a barbecue and a water ski show is planned to take place at Manahan Beach at Pierce Lake. The event is free.
• Hillsborough Summerfest & History Alive: In July and August, the committee is collaborating with favorite town events to make them even better, Granger said. The committee is working to make the Summerfest parade bigger than before, she said. Summerfest is planned to take place July 7 through July 10. The committee is also planning to hold a vintage baseball game during History Alive, which takes place on Aug. 20 and Aug. 21. On July 23, the committee has planned a Garden and Barn Tour. And sports are also being spotlighted in August with pro wrestling exhibitions at the high school by Impulse Pro Wrestling on Aug. 19.
School Days: On Sept. 10, the celebration continues with school tours, a bus tour of Hillsborough, a walking tour of downtown with trivia and prizes, a town clean-up, apple cider tasting, a pie-eating contest and a screening of a video about the 1938 Hurricane.
Haunted History: On Oct. 8, cemetery walks and a barn dance with music are planned. Granger said the committee is also planning on some sort of tarot card reading or sprits walk for those who appreciate the paranormal.
Being Thankful: On Nov. 12, a reading of the Town Charter is planned to take place at 2 p.m. followed by a concert by the town band at the library. And at the Franklin Pierce Homestead on Route 31 a celebration of the birth month of Franklin Pierce is planned with Hillsborough anniversary cupcakes to be served.
• Auld Lang Syne: The 250th celebration concludes New Year’s Eve, Dec. 31, from 3:30 p.m. 7 p.m., with several events including a Progressive Scottish High Tea, a torchlight parade, fireworks and a bonfire at Grimes Field.
Granger said to be inclusive, the committee is working to keep events free or at a minimal cost and that any money raised during the year through events or the sale of 250th merchandise will go to the betterment of the town.
“All of the money that we make is going to go into a trust for the betterment of Hillsborough,” she said.
Merchandise includes T-shirts, $10, and sweatshirts, $35, and a program, $10, for the celebration that also serves as a town history and town yearbook.
Along with celebrating the town’s 250th anniversary, Granger said the committee wants to celebrate the town it has become and share it with the greater community, so residents and non-residents alike are encouraged to join in.
“I’ve never met a more generous community,” Granger said of Hillsborough. “We’re just hoping to bring a lot more pride into the town and bring a lot more love into it.”
For the full schedule, updates and more information go online to https://www.hillsboroughnh250.org.