DEAR HELOISE: I volunteer as a foster for a miniature schnauzers rescue organization. I keep a few spare dog collars with ID tags already attached. The tags are etched with the name “Foster,” along with my cellphone number.
I never leave the shelter until I’ve put the temporary collar on the dog. At that point, the stress level is at its highest, and dogs are most likely to bolt if they have a chance.
After a few days in a home environment, away from the terror of the shelter, they relax, and their true personalities come out. What wonderful gifts they are to us, then to their forever families!
— Nancy J., California
Nancy, you do such wonderful work! Here’s a Heloise hug!
— Heloise
Clove powder use
DEAR HELOISE: Because we have pets, our vacuum cleaner bag becomes smelly quickly. To remedy this, we sprinkle some clove powder into a new bag each time. It’s a bit pricey, but it sure makes the rooms smell good.
— Kevin in Lahaina, Maui, Hawaii
Readers, look for clove powder in the spice aisle or at your favorite online retailer.
— Heloise