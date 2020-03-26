DEAR HELOISE: Please tell your readers that when they are at a doctor’s office and are given a prescription for a new drug they’ve never tried before, it’s OK to ask the doctor if he has any samples to try before filling your prescription. By using a free sample, the patient can avoid the cost of a drug if that drug doesn’t work for them or if they are allergic to the medication.
— Karen in New York
Skip what rips
DEAR HELOISE: I volunteer at a woman’s shelter and have worked at other charities that take in gently worn clothing. We need clothing that is clean and free of holes, rips or tears. And in many cases, we need garments that are appropriate for job interviews, for men and women.
— Kimberly in Washington
Soak it up
DEAR HELOISE: I keep a dry sponge in the refrigerator. It absorbs moisture, and can keep produce fresher a bit longer.
— Gemma E.,
Pennsylvania .