DEAR HELOISE: I wanted to share some things I’ve learned to be more productive at work:

When I make a mistake (which we all do) and someone calls me out on it, instead of saying: “I’m sorry; I made a mistake. I completely missed that!” I now say: “Good catch! I’ll update the file. Thanks for letting me know.”

When scheduling an appointment, instead of saying, “Are you available at 10 a.m. or 1 p.m.?” I’ll ask, “When are you available?”

If it takes me a while to answer an email I don’t say, “I’m sorry for the delay.” I instead say, “Thanks for your patience.”

If I’m trying to get someone to understand a work concept, I’ll ask, “Do you have any questions?” I no longer ask, “Does that make sense?”

Fine points and subtle differences, but these hints have helped me be more productive and confident at work.

— Dianne W. in Texas

Tech Talk Tuesday

DEAR READERS: Here’s a hint to keep your phone contacts organized. When saving a contact, enter their name, address, title and the company they work for. Saves time by putting all the information you need in one location.

— Heloise

Pack an extra

DEAR HELOISE: As a new mom, when packing the diaper bag, I’ve learned a few things. My favorite hint is to carry a fresh blouse or T-shirt in the bag for me! Babies can get upset tummies, and that can lead to a big mess. The problem is lessened when I can change clothes while still out and about.

— Megan R. in Florida

Megan, congratulations on your new baby! Sounds like you’ve learned from experience. Readers, what special or unique items do you pack in the diaper bag?

— Heloise

Send hints to Heloise, P.O. Box 795001, San Antonio, TX 78279-5001 or email Heloise@Heloise.com.

