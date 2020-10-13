DEAR HELOISE: I wanted to share some things I’ve learned to be more productive at work:
When I make a mistake (which we all do) and someone calls me out on it, instead of saying: “I’m sorry; I made a mistake. I completely missed that!” I now say: “Good catch! I’ll update the file. Thanks for letting me know.”
When scheduling an appointment, instead of saying, “Are you available at 10 a.m. or 1 p.m.?” I’ll ask, “When are you available?”
If it takes me a while to answer an email I don’t say, “I’m sorry for the delay.” I instead say, “Thanks for your patience.”
If I’m trying to get someone to understand a work concept, I’ll ask, “Do you have any questions?” I no longer ask, “Does that make sense?”
Fine points and subtle differences, but these hints have helped me be more productive and confident at work.
— Dianne W. in Texas
Tech Talk Tuesday
DEAR READERS: Here’s a hint to keep your phone contacts organized. When saving a contact, enter their name, address, title and the company they work for. Saves time by putting all the information you need in one location.
— Heloise
Pack an extra
DEAR HELOISE: As a new mom, when packing the diaper bag, I’ve learned a few things. My favorite hint is to carry a fresh blouse or T-shirt in the bag for me! Babies can get upset tummies, and that can lead to a big mess. The problem is lessened when I can change clothes while still out and about.
— Megan R. in Florida
Megan, congratulations on your new baby! Sounds like you’ve learned from experience. Readers, what special or unique items do you pack in the diaper bag?
— Heloise