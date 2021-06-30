DEAR HELOISE: Black spots appear on the aluminum I use when I cook food. Is this something to be concerned about, and is it dangerous to consume the food cooked with aluminum?
— Tiffany G., Ashland, Ohio
Tiffany, don’t be alarmed. Those specks of black that you can see are caused when aluminum comes in contact with food that contains salt, is highly acidic or spicy, or has vinegar in it. It’s not harmful, and you can eat the food cooked with aluminum.
— Heloise
Storing rice
DEAR HELOISE: How long can you store rice?
— Jean P., Forest Grove, Ore.
Jean, contrary to what you may have heard, rice does not keep forever, but it will last for a long time due to the lack of moisture. It must be sealed in a container and kept in a dark, dry place, then it will last for about three years.
Brown rice, however, is good for six months or maybe a little more if stored properly in a sealed container and kept out of sunlight.
— Heloise
Just a reminder
Dear Readers: You will find more ideas and recipes on my website, www.Heloise.com.
— Heloise