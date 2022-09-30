DEAR HELOISE: I have enjoyed your column and books for many years. Regarding the constant phone calls: They almost drove me crazy, so I became proactive. I went online and purchased a telephone with a “call block” button. They are very reasonably priced and worth every penny.

If the caller is not a name that you recognize or just looks weird, by all means, do not answer!

