DEAR HELOISE: I love reading “Hints from Heloise” in the Riverside, Calif., Press-Enterprise. In a recent column, I read about a reader’s recommendation to put up dog waste stations in neighborhoods, and I think it’s a great idea. Those stations do have a drawback, though.
On my first walk around my HOA neighborhood, I noticed in the distance what appeared to be isolated patches of beautiful, bright blue flowers. Upon further inspection, flowers they were not.
People had walked their dogs, used the blue HOA-supplied doggie waste bags, then inexplicably dropped them on the ground next to the sidewalk.
I guess they expect the HOA landscape gardeners to pick them up.
It would be better to not pick up after their dogs at all and let mother nature break down the waste over time rather than toss a waste-filled, bright blue bag on the ground, which stands out and probably has a half-life of 50 years!
Common sense? Some people just don’t have it.
— Norm H. in Temecula, Calif.
It’s for the birds
DEAR HELOISE: What to do with leftover bacon grease? I crumble old bread and blot it up. Crows love it, and it makes their feathers shine. Blue jays like it, too. In the summer, I save it for winter by storing it in the refrigerator.
— Bobby B., New Hartford, Conn.
Bobby, I love hearing about different ways we all can care for our feathered friends. Thanks for sharing.
— Heloise
.