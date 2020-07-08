DEAR HELOISE: I love your cookies from a cake mix recipe, but I no longer have it in my recipe file. Would you repeat it so I can whip up a batch of those delicious cookies?
— Katherine in Colorado
Katherine, this is one of my most requested recipes. You’ll need:
1 box cake mix (any flavor you like)
2 eggs
1/2 cup vegetable oil
Pre-heat the oven to 350 F.
Mix ONLY the above ingredients in a large bowl until blended. Drop the batter by spoonsful onto an UNGREASED baking sheet about 2 inches apart. Put the baking sheet on the middle rack and bake for 8 to 10 minutes. You must watch them carefully because they will brown quickly. Ovens vary, so stand by for the first batch.
FYI: You can place these cookies in an airtight container and store in your freezer for a month, so you can always have delicious cookies on hand.
Hand-washing
DEAR HELOISE: Just a reminder: So many of us are busy, and at times we forget to wash our hands at some important moments. These include: before and after putting away groceries when we get home from the store, before starting dinner or before baking, before putting away dishes from the dishwasher, after petting an animal, after doing housework, after touching anything in a restroom, after doing yard work and both before and after we touch up our makeup. This might seem excessive, but we touch so many items in a day, including our faces, that hand-washing can possibly help avoid a number of diseases such as the COVID-19 virus.
— Phyllis, via email
Makin’ bacon
DEAR HELOISE: My family loves bacon, but we are usually too busy on weekday mornings to fuss with bacon, so I make up an entire package on Sundays. The leftover bacon is usually used during the rest of the week on sandwiches, crumbled over baked potatoes, on any creamed soup and on many vegetables and salads.
— Karen in Michigan Longer lasting
DEAR HELOISE: Want to extend the life of your cottage cheese and sour cream? Make sure the lid is on very securely, then place the container upside down in a bowl and place in the refrigerator. I have found it will last much longer this way.
— Lois in Florida