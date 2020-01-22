Dear Readers: The winter’s chill calls for a bright, warm and crackling fire, but is your fireplace up to snuff? Let’s take a look at some hints from the American Academy of Pediatrics (www.aap.org):
A chimney should have a professional cleaning and inspection each year.
Use a mirror to make sure the flue is open. It draws smoke out of the home.
Wet wood is no good. It smokes too much and causes soot to accumulate.
Smaller pieces of wood are better. They burn faster and smoke less.
Start each fire with a clean slate. Remove all ash from previous fires.
It’s a good idea to crack a window in your home, if possible, when the fireplace is going.
Smoke and carbon monoxide detectors are a must, as is a fire extinguisher. Never leave a fire unattended.
— Heloise
Cut it out
DEAR HELOISE: I make cooking as efficient as possible. I bought a pair of scissors to use solely in the kitchen. This has turned out to be one of my favorite purchases. My scissors are great when I need to cut pieces of basil into thin strips to add to caprese salad or other recipes. This is far easier and faster than cutting basil with a knife.
— Taylor R., Huntington Beach, Calif.
Soup’s on
DEAR HELOISE: Cream soups straight out of the can (heated or not) can make delicious dips for breads, chips and veggies. Their easy prep saves time!
— Annie in California
A splash of water or broth may make them less viscous and easier to pour.
— Heloise
Winning the stain game
Dear Readers: Splash some wine on your blouse? No worries. Daub with cool water, then sponge the area with white vinegar and rinse. If the stain remains, gently rub in a tiny amount of liquid laundry detergent and launder as usual.
Vinegar is a workhorse in the home. Safe, cheap and readily available, I’ve reached for it time and time again. I have compiled my favorite vinegar hints, helps and recipes into a handy pamphlet. Would you like to receive one? It’s easy! Visit www.Heloise.com to order, or send a long, stamped (70 cents), self-addressed envelope, together with $5, to: Heloise/Vinegar, P.O. Box 795001, San Antonio, TX 78279-5001.
To remove most fresh stains left by deodorants and antiperspirants, rub with undiluted white vinegar, then launder as usual, using the hottest water safe for the fabric.
— Heloise
Teeth-brushing hint
DEAR HELOISE: I had new faucets installed, and I was dismayed to see all the gunk in the trap from toothbrushing.
I took a hint from my dentist and started rinsing into a cup after brushing my teeth, then emptying it into the toilet. This keeps the trap clean.
— Bill C., Terre Haute, Ind.